Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Ima Elijah

“Skewed reporting... fake news... and misinformation, has the capacity to worsen the security situation." - Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

The settings: Mohammed said this while urging media practitioners to intensify efforts according to the priority of national interest in discharging their constitutional and professional duties.

The minister made the call on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Kano at the opening of a two-day National Conference on Culture, Peace and National Security: “The role of the media”, organised by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO).

What he said: He also noted that the marching order given by the president to security agents to hunt, pursue and speak to terrorists has started yielding positive results.

“It is against this background that the role of critical stakeholders, especially the media, cannot be overemphasised.

“Skewed reporting, as well as the phenomenon of fake news, hate speech and misinformation, has the capacity to worsen the security situation.

“They do not only create fear among the citizens but can also adversely affect the morale of our security personnel.

“We, therefore, appeal to our media practitioners to accord national interest priority in the discharge of their constitutional and professional duties,” he said.

“The military has recorded successes in neutralising bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals across the country,” he added.

What you should know: Mohammed said apart from investing heavily in purchasing security equipment, Mr President had sent to the National Assembly bills on the transmission of explosives, as well as control of small arms and light weapons.

Mohammed was represented by the Director, International Cultural Relations in the ministry, Mrs Maimuna Idu-Lah.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
