Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial

This is despite the fact that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had denied the applicant a study visa after months of waiting.

Speaking with CBC News on the matter, Ademokun explained that after she was offered admission into a programme at George Brown College in April 2022, she proceeded to deposit CAD8,867 for the first semester fees out of the total of CAD16,872 for both semesters.

According to her, she went ahead to apply for a student visa on July 4 having been told that "the visa application process could take six to eight weeks.”

However, after waiting for months in Nigeria for her study permit application to be processed, the 19-year-old was denied a student visa after which the Toronto college she paid to also refused to refund her money.

Ademokun told CBC Toronto that “I’m very disappointed and sad.”

How it all started: With the IRCC not forthcoming with a decision on her application, Ademokun, on September 19, contacted the college but she had already missed the deadline for a refund.

On October 6, the applicant received a decision from the IRCC that her study permit had been denied.

However, the Canadian college informed her that it could no longer refund any of the fees she paid to the school.

Ademokun submitted an appeal but the school refused to budge and explained their decision in a letter sent to her on December 15.

Pulse Nigeria

The George Brown College explained in the letter sent to Ademokun that the latter's appeal to withdraw her part-payment of $8,962 was denied because she didn’t meet up with the deadline date.

“In George Brown College, international students who are refused a study permit are eligible for a refund or deferral, if it is requested within their deadline date,” a quick check on the institution’s website revealed.

Meanwhile, when CBC contacted the school’s registrar, Janene Christiansen, she replied in a statement that the institution values its international students and understands “it is always a huge disappointment when study permits are denied.

“The school is ‘following up directly’ with Ademokun to ‘find a resolution.’”

“Now that new information is coming to light, we are following up directly with the individual to gather more details and find a resolution,” she added.