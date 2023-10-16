ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that some Journalists has paid the supreme price in line of duties and assures that he will better their lot.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)

Recommended articles

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. Idris, who said that some Journalists had paid the supreme price in line of duties assured that he would work within the available government resources to better their lots.

Peculiarity allowance for journalists is a contentious issue. However, we all agree that journalists need to be encouraged and have their dues.

“This is because, they are working under and during the most difficult times, and sometimes, they pay the supreme price just like members of our armed forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many a times, you see Journalists been embedded with members of the armed forces when they go to fight insurgents in the country and many of them come back with injuries.

“You saw what happened recently in Zamfara, where a journalist lost his life because of the activities of bandits.

“These are not desirable things and every Minister of information would want to see that this comes to an end,” Idris said.

He explained that Journalists also belong to the Nigerian state, adding that the country has its own peculiarity on how it grades workers in their salaries and wages.

The Minister emphasised that why the government cannot just single out journalists on issue of wage increase, it is important to look at the peculiarity of the profession, and try to address them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I advocate that journalists should live better. I am also conscious of the fact that they operate within the confines of our economic boundary.

“It is, therefore necessary that we look, not in part, but in whole, that at the end of the day, we are also seen to be responsible citizens of the country,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa