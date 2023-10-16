Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. Idris, who said that some Journalists had paid the supreme price in line of duties assured that he would work within the available government resources to better their lots.

“Peculiarity allowance for journalists is a contentious issue. However, we all agree that journalists need to be encouraged and have their dues.

“This is because, they are working under and during the most difficult times, and sometimes, they pay the supreme price just like members of our armed forces.

“Many a times, you see Journalists been embedded with members of the armed forces when they go to fight insurgents in the country and many of them come back with injuries.

“You saw what happened recently in Zamfara, where a journalist lost his life because of the activities of bandits.

“These are not desirable things and every Minister of information would want to see that this comes to an end,” Idris said.

He explained that Journalists also belong to the Nigerian state, adding that the country has its own peculiarity on how it grades workers in their salaries and wages.

The Minister emphasised that why the government cannot just single out journalists on issue of wage increase, it is important to look at the peculiarity of the profession, and try to address them.

“I advocate that journalists should live better. I am also conscious of the fact that they operate within the confines of our economic boundary.