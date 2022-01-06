Nigerian government finally designates bandits as terrorists

The terror groups that have been terrorizing states in the Northwestern part of the country have now been declared terrorists and will be prosecuted according to the Terrorism (Prevention) Act.

The decision to declare the groups terrorists has been long coming, with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami mentioning earlier in the week that the gazette was being finalized for release.

The Federal High Court of Abuja’s Justice Taiwo Taiwo had granted an ex-parte application made by the Federal Government for groups referred to as ‘Yan Bindiga’ and ‘Yan Ta’adda’ (Hausa words for gunmen and terrorists respectively) to be declared as terrorists. The granted application however was not gazetted for over a month until now.

The document titled, ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021’ is contained in Volume 108 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette and excerpts of it reads;

“Notice is hereby given that by the Order of the Federal High Court Abuja, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021 dated 25th November, 2021 as per the schedule to this Notice, the Activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar group in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North-Central Regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.