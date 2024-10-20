Nigerian gospel artiste wants to sing for 128 hours to break Guinness World Record

Nsofor, while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, said that the aim was to sing for 128 hours, surpassing the current record of 105 hours, held by Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare.

He said that it was not just about breaking the record but “seeing Jesus Christ on a global scale.

‘’I do not think anybody has broken the record talking about Jesus Christ, right?

“I do not know how I will put it but I know what this is going to do when we break this record, it will be clear that someone, who sang gospel music broke the record.

‘’It is about the kingdom, it is a global media impact for the gospel,’’ he said.

According to him, breaking this record is not just about the hours, it is about using every minute to uplift, inspire, and share the love of Christ with the world.

He said he believed that music was a powerful tool to heal and transform lives, and he wanted the effort to serve as a testament to the strength of faith.

Nsofor said that the motivation was also to create a platform where other gospel artists would be encouraged to achieve whatever they wanted.

Nsofor also fondly called Essemm, started music as a young boy captivated by melodies, he honed his musical talents by learning to play a variety of instruments, including the guitar and piano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that In 2014, Essemm established TWF Concept, a media and management platform, that has become a hub for creative and professional growth in the Nigerian music industry.

NAN also reports that his production studio has helped local talents refine their craft and share their musical gifts with a wider audience.

Essemm launched the Chronicles Music Concert, an annual event that serves as a platform to spread the message of Jesus Christ, through music and fellowship.