FG orders all Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

“We commiserate with the government and the people of UK and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the global community.

“The Queen is dead, long live the King,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday (Sept. 8).

She was the Queen of the UK and the other Commonwealth realms from Feb. 6, 1952, until her death in 2022.