RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG orders all Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has ordered that all flags in the country and missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth 11.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

Recommended articles

“We commiserate with the government and the people of UK and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the global community.

“The Queen is dead, long live the King,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday (Sept. 8).

She was the Queen of the UK and the other Commonwealth realms from Feb. 6, 1952, until her death in 2022.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family

FG orders all Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

FG orders all Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

2023: Christian leaders plan to meet presidential aspirants

2023: Christian leaders plan to meet presidential aspirants

Here's everything Charles said in his first address as King

Here's everything Charles said in his first address as King

I admire what Obi is doing, he'll get votes in South-East - Umahi

I admire what Obi is doing, he'll get votes in South-East - Umahi

Police arrest Zamfara hoodlums who specialise in larceny

Police arrest Zamfara hoodlums who specialise in larceny

Navy hands over 627 bags of smuggled rice, Indian hemp to Customs, NDLEA

Navy hands over 627 bags of smuggled rice, Indian hemp to Customs, NDLEA

LAWMA to start prosecuting households without waste bin from October 1

LAWMA to start prosecuting households without waste bin from October 1

Gov Umahi meets Buhari, predicts victory for APC in 2023

Gov Umahi meets Buhari, predicts victory for APC in 2023

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Electricity Power grid

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

The American University of Nigeria (GuarianNG)

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official