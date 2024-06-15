ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi hospital after brief illness

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement said the family of the late pilgrim had been notified, adding that the management and staff of the agency commiserated with them over the incident.

Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi hospital after brief illness/Illustration [5pillarsuk]
Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi hospital after brief illness/Illustration [5pillarsuk]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Yunusa Muhammad-Abdullahi, issued to newsmen in Arfat on Saturday.

The PRO, who did not indicate her Local Government of origin, however, said that the deceased was registered at the headquarters of the agency.

The statement said the family of the late pilgrim had been notified, adding that the management and staff of the agency commiserated with them over the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja

Tinubu sacks DG of BPE, orders reorganisation

Tinubu sacks DG of BPE, orders reorganisation

NDLEA intercepts 230,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects in Kano

NDLEA intercepts 230,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects in Kano

The ram I bought ₦75k last year now ₦130k - Kaduna Muslims lament ahead Sallah

The ram I bought ₦75k last year now ₦130k - Kaduna Muslims lament ahead Sallah

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers