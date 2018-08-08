Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2018 Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

The Head of the Medical Team of NAHCON, Dr Ibrahim Kana, confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Makkah.

  • Published:
Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia play

Illustration

(NAN)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed the death of a female Nigerian pilgrim in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Head of the Medical Team of NAHCON, Dr Ibrahim Kana, confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Makkah.

“On the Makkah mortality, she was our patient. A Known diabetic and we referred her to King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah before she died yesterday.

“We have already captured her on our Electronic Health Medical Records System."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the dead pilgrim hailed from Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The identity of the pilgrim is withheld because the incident has yet to be communicated to the family of the deceased.

NAHCON has a practice of awaiting formal information on such incidents from the state concerned before communicating deaths to relations of the deceased.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet
3 Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

Hajj 2018 Nigerian Medical Team cautions pilgrims against health hazards
2018 Hajj 17,000 pilgrims register for biometric data system
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina
2018 Hajj President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims
NAHCON Board directs Kano State intending Muslim pilgrims to go for medical screening
2018 Hajj NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs
Hajj NAHCON extends dateline for registration of intending pilgrims
Abdulrahman Jimeta Adamawa Governor's Chief of Staff dies on Hajj trip
In Kwara State Hajj board warns intending pilgrims against paying to agents
2018 Hajj Lagos Muslim pilgrims board begins payment for BTA

Local

18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
In Imo Police arrest U.S army personnel over alleged fraud
Mahmood Yakubu Alleged contempt: Court orders I-G to produce INEC chairman
Standard Gauge: Work begins on Ebute Meta Ultra-Modern Railway Station
Rail Development Standard Gauge: Work begins on Ebute Meta Ultra-Modern Railway Station
Boundary Disputes Ebonyi, Cross River end hostilities, agree on rebuilding process