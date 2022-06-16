RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Nigerian, Mr Umar Yakubu has been elected to represent African Sub-Saharan region on the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Coalition Board.

Mr Umar Yakubu
Mr Umar Yakubu

Yakubu who is the Executive Director, Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW), was elected in the third round of the preferential vote in a highly competitive process.

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Thursday by Mr Victor Agi, Public Affairs Manager, CeFTIW, stated that the Centre had over the years championed advocacies to entrench the culture of transparency and integrity in the nation’s public sector.

The Centre had also deployed technological solutions to promote accountability in the nation’s fight against corruption and strengthening of the criminal justice system.

Agi stated that Yakubu’s election would bolster CeFTIW resolve to combat corruption and promote good governance in the country and across the sub-Saharan African sub-region.

“The Center looks forward to working with other board members and global anti-corruption crusaders in the fight against corruption in whatever form, especially in the region”.

On Yakubu’s new place of assignment (UNCAC), Agi stated that it is a global network of over 350 Civil Society organisations (CSOs) in over 100 Countries committed to promoting the ratification, implementation and monitoring of the UN Convention against Corruption.

With headquarters in Vienna, the Coalition was established in August 2006 to mobilise civil society actions for UNCAC at international, regional and national levels.

In his new role, Yakubu is expected to take part in providing policy coordination and oversight of the work of the Secretariat.

He will also take part in overseeing the development and implementation of the coalition’s strategy and promoting its activities and projects as well as helping to identify funding opportunities.

He will also be part of the team communicating positions of the UN coalition to wider public audiences within sub-Saharan Africa.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari pledges $550,000 contribution to Great Green Wall Secretariat

Buhari pledges $550,000 contribution to Great Green Wall Secretariat

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Activist decry rate of rape cases in Sokoto, Lagos

Activist decry rate of rape cases in Sokoto, Lagos

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

NBA releases official list of candidates for national election

NBA releases official list of candidates for national election

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13