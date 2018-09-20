Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerian consultant, Italian jailed 4 years each in Malabu oil deal

Malabu Oil Scam Nigerian consultant, Italian get 4 years jail term over controversial oil deal

A Nigerian and an Italian, who were both negotiators during the sale of controversial OPL 245 aka Malabu deal, have been jailed four years each.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Both companies deny paying kickbacks play Two negotiators during the sale of controversial OPL 245 aka Malabu deal, have been jailed four years each. (AFP/File)

A Nigerian consultant in England, Emeka Obi, and his Italian partner, Gianluca Di Nardo, who stood as middlemen in the controversial Malabu oil deal have been jailed.

According to a report by Reuters, Obi and Di Nardo were found guilty and sentenced four years each by an Italian court on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

It was further reported that Obi and Di Nardo had opted for a quick trial for their roles in the deal.

ALSO READ: Italy Supreme Court stops Shell from halting Malabu Oil trial

The Malabu deal is the controversial sale of OPL 245 oil block in offshore Nigerian waters.

The Malabu deal became a subject of legal redress after it was struck in 2011 under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Malabu Oil: Italy Supreme Court stops Shell from halting trial play

Dr Goodluck Jonathan was president when the Malabu oil bloc was sold to Eni and Shell

(City news)

Royal Dutch Shell and Italian Agip-Eni allegedly paid out about $1.1 billion to Dan Etete, a former Nigerian petroleum minister who had previously been convicted of money laundering in France.

ALSO READ: Shell knew about bribery involved in Malabu deal - Watchdogs

Eni denies wrongdoing in Malabu oil scandal

Italian giant Eni said it was "serene" in the face of allegations it had bribed Nigerian officials to seal an oil deal, insisting the company was squeaky clean.

Mohammed Adoke play

Ex-Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke

 

"The company is serene and has the utmost confidence in the management," its chairman Emma Marcegaglia told shareholders at the group's general assembly in Rome.

Eni and fellow petroleum Goliath Shell are accused of corruption in the 2011 purchase of OPL245, an offshore oil block estimated to hold 9 billion barrels of crude, for $1.3 billion.

Both companies are charged with corruption in Nigeria and are being investigated by Italian prosecutors in connection with the deal, which allegedly saw Nigeria's former president Goodluck Jonathan and his oil minister pocket bribes.

'My real role in Malabu oil deal,' Ex-AGF Adoke

Former attorney-general of the federation, Mohammed Adoke, has denied he brokered the controversial OPL 245 deal between the federal government and Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011.

Adoke said he did not broker the deal, but admitted playing the role of a "facilitator" on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by his media officer, Victor Akhidenor, the ex-AGF also said he did not receive bribe from anyone regarding the deal.

The statement was in reaction to a newspaper editorial which named Adoke as the leader of the team that brokered the deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam...bullet
3 2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to...bullet

Related Articles

Malabu Oil Scam Italy Supreme Court stops Shell from halting trial
Adoke Ex-AGF sues Malami over Malabu oil deal trial
Adoke 'My real role in Malabu oil deal,' Ex-AGF opens up
Malabu Oil Scam There's a fresh delay in the Shell, Eni trial and here's why
Malabu Oil Deal Ex-AGF Adoke reportedly admits on tape he knew deal was "presidential scam"
Malabu Oil Scam 5 ways AGF Malami is messing with Buhari's head over deal
Malabu Deal JP Morgan admits transferring Nigeria's oil money to ex minister
Malabu Oil Deal FG recovers stolen $85m from UK - Malami

Local

Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Ayuba Wabba Nigeria needs $3trn to bridge infrastructural gap – NLC President
Senator Adeleke defies Police invitation over exam malpractice
Ademola Adeleke Court reportedly stops police from arresting Osun PDP governorship candidate
The Minister of  State for Labour and Employment, James Ocholi (SAN),
James Ocholi FG donates house to late minster’s family
Armed policemen take over Kano State Assembly complex
Ekiti Robbery Police command confirms 2 dead, scores injured in bank raid
X
Advertisement