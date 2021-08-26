Nigerian Consulate in New York embarks on passport intervention in Chicago

The notice stated that intended applicants must meet all requirements for passport processing as indicated on the Consulate’s website (www.nigeriahouse.com) and pay the processing fee as prescribed by the organisers.

It stated that the Consulate-General was mindful of the issue of outstanding passports from previous intervention exercises between 2017 and 2019 and made the following clarifications:

“The Nigerian Immigration Service is revalidating passport application fees and producing passports from previous intervention exercises.

“Applicants with outstanding passports from previous exercises who cannot wait for the completion of the process of revalidation and production of their passports may wish to re-apply, make fresh payment of the application fee and have their biometrics recaptured during this exercise.

“They will, however, not be required to pay another processing fee and affected applicants can thereafter seek refund of the previous application fee from Innovate1 Services.”

According to the notice, COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed during the passport exercise.