Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerian celebrities pledge support for President Buhari’s re-election

Nigerian celebrities pledge support for Buhari’s re-election

The celebrities made the declaration while receiving awards for excellence from the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari, presidential candidates sign peace accord play Nigerian celebrities pledge support for Buhari’s re-election (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

Some prominent Nigerian celebrities on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The celebrities made the declaration while receiving awards for excellence from the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in Abuja.

The celebrities included former Nigerian football stars – Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Garba Lawal and
artistes – Korede Bello, Jide Kosoko, Iyanya, Joke Silva and  DJ Jimi Jatt.

Mrs Buhari gave the awards of excellence to the celebrities in recognition of their contributions to the development of Nigerian entertainment industry.

She made the presentation during an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria”, aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

The event was organised to showcase the achievement of the Buhari administration in the last three and half years.

In their separate responses after the award, the celebrities declared their support for the re-election bid of President Buhari.

Amokachi said the Buhari administration had achieved a lot in the fight against corruption, which, he said, was gradually changing the narrative of Nigerians in the international community.

The footballer said Buhari has laid a solid foundation for the betterment of future generations of Nigerians.

Also speaking, Kosoko, said his support for President Buhari was unshakable, considering the successes recorded by the administration, especially in the area of social investment programmes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
2 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
3 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet

Related Articles

APC working with EFCC, Police to destabilise PDP states – Secondus
APC says Atiku deliberately missed peace accord signing
Secondus says Atiku will behave exactly like Mandela if elected President in 2019
Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari undignified - Sen. Adamu
El-Rufai flags off house to house campaign, sues for peace
Atiku appeals to Buhari to sign Electoral Bill into law
Senate approves Festus Keyamo as NDIC board member
Secondus explains how Atiku will get Chibok girls back from Boko Haram if elected President
Buhari mourns Ikedife
2019 Elections: Buhari reassures on credible poll

Local

IDPs return home after six years
IDPs in Plateau to return home before Dec. 31 – STF Commander
FG’s cash disbursement is vote-buying - Dogara
Dogara tasks Public Complaints Commission on speedy justice delivery
Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer
LASG warns public against further attacks on LASTMA officers
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election in February polls, rejected the electoral reform pill passed by parliament saying it would cause "disruption and confusion"
Buhari mourns Ikedife
X
Advertisement