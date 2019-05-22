An Italian policeman required medical attention after his finger was bitten off by a Nigerian who was caught with drugs in Turin on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The 23-year-old was caught with drugs in his pocket at the Di Vittorio gardens in the Mirafiori area on Tuesday, according to a report by Corriere Torino, an Italian website.

After he was taken to the police station, the detainee lashed out against the agent who was photographing him for processing.

He bit and detached the phalanx of the officer's left ring finger.

Italy's far-right Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, shared the story on his Twitter account (@matteosalvinimi) on Tuesday to ramp up his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

He said, "No tolerance for the delinquents. I am happy that the Security Decree works. The Nigerian may be expelled thanks to the Security Decree, which allows for the removal of asylum seekers who commit crimes and who are not entitled to protection.

"Now it is urgent to intervene with the Bis Security Decree to guarantee more powers and protections to law enforcement agencies and to fight against smugglers."

Nigerians contribute largely to the wave of African immigrants who arrive Italy's shores in droves most commonly through the Mediterranean Sea, a situation that has led to anti-immigrant sentiments led by Salvini's anti-migrant League party.

A report this week by New York Times noted that the activities of drug dealers from a dangerous Nigerian mob known as the Black Axe has fueled some of these sentiments.