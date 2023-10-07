Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Ampani, who commented on the 63rd Independence Anniversary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the president should focus on restoring the trust the citizens had lost in their previous leaders.

The priest advised Tinubu to make efforts to win back the confidence of the citizens through the implementation of credible projects

“The government should be concerned with the well-being of the masses, ensuring their security, protection of their properties, and creating job opportunities and an enabling environment for businesses.

“It is impossible to create a thriving nation without security, job creation and policies that promote business.

“All the hope that a nation has is embedded in its ability to create a secure environment, empower the youths through credible education, create jobs opportunities and policies that encourage businesses to grow,’’ he said.

According to him, the president should demonstrate that his government has the credibility to be transparent in enforcing the rule of law.

Ampani, who is a Chaplain with the Canadian Armed Forces said Nigerians had a lot to be grateful to God for and urged them to continue to reflect on the sacrifices of the founding fathers.

“I celebrate the great courage and conviction of the founding fathers that first dreamt of national freedom and liberty in pursuit of happiness.

“Also, I congratulate my fellow compatriots for the journey so far and encourage the citizens to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by the founding fathers.

“To reflect on their sacrifices and the vision they had in mind for the development and prosperity of generations of Nigerians.

“Also, to reflect on how we have either been contributing in enforcing their vision for a better nation and, or how we have failed to be on board in building the vision they founded,’’ he said.

Ampani said every citizen ought to be oriented through schooling and other governmental agencies to learn to commit to contributing their talents in the effort to achieve the common goal.

“On the other hand, the government ought to create an enabling environment where citizens could thrive in pursuit of excellence and recreating a better future for their children and many other generations to come.

“On this note, I would encourage my fellow compatriots not to focus much on what individual government leaders may be doing which may not align with the vision of the founding fathers.

“But we should make effort at our respective levels to doing what we consider to be right and be the change we all desire to see in the society,’’ the priest said.

Ampani said that he had been supporting the education of some Nigerians through a school project, calling on Nigerians to support his efforts as he would not be able to do it alone as a priest.

“I am taking a lead in rebuilding the community primary school in my village, Gidan-Bako, Ikulu ward in Zangon-Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna state.

“This a block of a school of six blocks and are in depilated condition, which might endanger the lives of the pupils if not rebuilt,’’ he said.

The priest added that he was motivated to give back to society because of the privileges he enjoyed as an average educated person, which stirred him to inspire others for greater things.

“Education, therefore, is a powerhouse that creates room for huge possibilities for individuals, families and society as a whole.

“In the words of Prophet Hosea chapter four verse six, I see my people dying for lack of knowledge and saying that my education has taken me from the humble beginning stemming from LEA primary school Gidan-Bako to have become a catholic priest.

“Subsequently led to my coming on mission in Canada, and today serving as a Chaplain in the Canadian Armed Forces.