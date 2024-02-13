ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Breweries PLC announces price review for drinks in west zone

Ima Elijah

Nigerian Breweries PLC reassures customers of its support towards their sales and distribution endeavours.

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

The decision to review prices stems from the persistent increase in input costs and the imperative to alleviate the resultant impact.

Despite this adjustment, Nigerian Breweries PLC, through its Zonal Business Manager for the West Zone, Lekan Awosanva, affirms its commitment to maintaining a seamless partnership with its customers.

Acknowledging the importance of the existing partnership and the dedication of its customers, Nigerian Breweries PLC assures that all open orders fully funded and entered into the system before 00.00hrs on Monday, February 19, 2024, will be honoured at the current prices.

However, the exact quantity of orders eligible for this exemption will be communicated individually by the Regional Business Manager (RBM). Any orders exceeding this allocated quantity will be subject to re-invoicing at the revised prices effective February 19, 2024.

As a token of appreciation for their continued partnership, Nigerian Breweries PLC reassures customers of its support towards their sales and distribution endeavours.

For any inquiries or clarifications regarding the price review, customers are encouraged to reach out to their respective Regional Business Managers.

In closing, Nigerian Breweries PLC extends wishes for successful sales, reaffirming its commitment to serving its customers diligently.

