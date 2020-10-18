Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu, who was recently appointed as Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta in Canada has endorsed the #ENDSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Giving reason for supporting the protest, Madu said his cousin, Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was killed by the police in 2013.

He also shared the picture of the victim when he was shot in his car and left to die.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, October 18, 2020, Madu said despite his efforts, the police refused to investigate the murder and also did everything to obstruct the process of obtaining justice.

In the tweets, Madu also shared a document to back the claim that he petitioned a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing of his cousin.

He maintained the federal government has an obligation to protect lives of Nigerians, adding that changing the name of the dissolved police unit from SARS to SWAT without significant reform will not satisfy the demands of the protesting youths.

In August, 2020, Madu became the first black Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the government of Alberta in Canada.