Nigerian blogger fined $50,000 in US for defaming MFM overseer

Nurudeen Shotayo

The US-based Nigerian blogger was found guilty of spreading all manners of falsehoods against the MFM church and its General Overseer.

Ashekun, who recently relocated to the US, was dragged to court by the MFM USA and its three pastors, Grace Ugeh, Kunle Ladipo and Adekunle Adekola, over her postings on YouTube that defamed the church and portrayed its pastors in a false light.

Delivering judgment in the matter with Case Number C-03-CV-22-004424, the court, presided over by Theresa Adams, unanimously awarded victory in favour of the church and the plaintiffs.

This development was disclosed by Olukoya’s media aide, Collins Edomaruse, in a statement on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

In the petition against the blogger, the MFM had alleged that she “has been on social media, spreading all manners of falsehoods against the MFM Church and its General Overseer with the sole purpose of tarnishing and damaging the reputation of the respected man of God and that of his ministry.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel on November 28, 2023, Ashekun acknowledged the lawsuit filed against her by the MFM and the three pastors, who accused her of defaming their General Overseer.

“I am now able to confirm to you and to formally do so now that I, Funke Ashekun, have been sued by a church in America. I want you to know I’ve been sued by a church in America. I’m also able to confirm that the name of the church that has taken me to court in America is Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, America.

“I am also able to confirm to you that I don’t know them, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Imagine, people that I don’t know are suing me. What an Irony!

“The first one is Adekunle Adekola. He’s a pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Rockville, Maryland. The second person is Kunle Ladipo. He is also a pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Bowie, Maryland. And the third person is a woman, I am surprised. She is Grace Ugeh. She is also a pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in California; one of their branches.

“Somebody even came from California to sue me in Maryland. These are people I don’t know. I have never been to their church here in America since we relocated. I saw two of them in court recently. But I don’t think I will still recognise them if I meet two of them on the way. I am surprised how a woman will come after me for speaking against sexual assault on women,” She said in the video.

While expressing surprise over the lawsuit, the blogger stressed that she didn't mention the name of any church or pastor in particular in any of her posts.

“I am talking about Pharaohs of our country. People that are supposed to be men of God; that people call men of God and reverence. I am talking about things going on in our churches, that there are sexual abuses going on in our churches. Women are becoming depressed. Some of them are becoming suicidal. They are being sexually molested seriously. And then a woman would come after me and take me to court for talking.

“I, also want to let you know that I, Olufunke Ashekun, am the respondent in this lawsuit in my personal capacity and to the exclusion of no other. These three people, they came after me. In fact, they came with two different lawsuits.

“One thing still shocks me, still baffles me that since I have started this programme, I have never mentioned the name of any church. When I talk about Pharaohs destroying women, destroying men, torturing, oppressing, sexually molesting women, young girls, even in the toilet, in church, inside what is supposed to be a sanctuary of God. Since I’ve started, I’ve never mentioned any church doing that.

“I’ve never mentioned the name of any pastor or any General Overseer. I have been talking about Pharaohs. Pharaoh is a Biblical name. We all know Pharaoh to be an oppressor of God’s children. It is a satirical name that I formed for this programme to pass all my messages because we need to speak out. We can’t keep quiet and allow these people to go on in our society,” she added.

For his part, the MFM lead counsel, Gilbert Garcia, said in her reaction to the judgment that the “Church was gratified that the jury found in favour and vindicated our position.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

