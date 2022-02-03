Nigerian Bar Association inaugurates lawyers with disabilities forum

Back in 2021, the President of the Association of Lawyers with Disabilities (ALDIN) Barr. Olumide Akpata had created the Forum for Nigerian Professional Lawyers with Disabilities.

ALDIN is now set to inaugurate NBA Lawyers with Disabilities Forum.

Essential responsibilities of this forum include fostering and promoting diversity and inclusion in the affairs of the bar, in addition to offering the educational and networking resources that the disabled lawyer members need. The forum will make efforts to keep individuals apprised of issues of peculiar situations and practice areas.

The Forum is further poised to cater to the distinctiveness of the Lawyers with Disability group and promote their general professional wellbeing.

Established in 1933, NBA is a non-profit, umbrella professional association of all lawyers admitted to the bar in Nigeria. It is engaged in the promotion and protection of human rights, the rule of law, and good governance in Nigeria.

The creation of Forum for Lawyers with Disabilities is a giant stride and a concerted result of the determination of ALDIN to create an enabling environment/pedestal for its members to advance their legal practice in a less difficult, productive, and fulfilling manner; as well as the absolute resolve by our own amiable Mr. Olumide Akpata to hatch out a bar that truly works for all.

In a press statement made available at the end of the quarterly meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association held on Thursday, 24th June 2021, at the NBA National Secretariat, Abuja, the NBA president proposed a 10-member committee as initial members of the Governing Council of the Forum, namely.

They included Barristers Asia Ahmad El-Rufai (Chairman); Patience Etumudon; Kassim Lawal, Florence Marcus; Ikem Uchegbulam, Duni Prosphen; Daniel Onwe; Chukwu Emmanuel Ufio; L.A Archibong, and Shakira Eletu