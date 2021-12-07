RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian author breaks American record, 2 universities accept book for PG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Nigerian writer, Obii Pax-Harry, has had her book, “Prophetic Engagement: Issachar Mandate,’ adopted as recommended text for Master’s degree course by two American universities.

Nigerian writer, Obii Pax-Harry. [Tribune]
Nigerian writer, Obii Pax-Harry. [Tribune]

The book was recommended as a text for Master’s degree programme in women leadership by Wagner University, Pasadena and Shiloh University.

Recommended articles

A statement by Ugochukwu Uwajeh, Communications Consultant, Nehemiah Resource Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, said that it was the first book in the Christian genre to be adopted as a recommended text by the academia in America.

Uwajeh stated that the book had also won the Fred Grossmith’s award in 2006.

He added the recognition accorded to Pax-Harry’s book would further expand opportunities for Nigerians who wish to study in American universities.

The book written in 2005, has been translated into Spanish, Korean and Portuguese as well as three Nigerian languages, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

“In addition, the School of Government and Politics (SOGP), an arm of the Nehemiah Apostolic Resource Centre, has entered into partnership with Wagner University and their partners, Shiloh University.

“The partnership will further expand scholarship opportunities for Nigerians who wish to pursue further studies in the USA,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pax-Harry, a Nigerian trained lawyer, now clergy, was earlier invited by Wagner University as a visiting lecturer in April, in recognition of the book.

She was also a panelist at the student-driven Harvard Kennedy School of Government African Development Conference in 2018, alongside presidents of Ghana, Mali and Nigeria’s Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

She is the founder of ‘Rebuilding Lives Project’, an NGO recognised by the American government.

She leads Nehemiah Resource Centre, Abuja, a leadership development organisation that has trained and deployed several Nigerians into key areas of leadership.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian author breaks American record, 2 universities accept book for PG

Nigerian author breaks American record, 2 universities accept book for PG

FG’s imposition of COVID-19 vaccination on workers constitutional – Lawyer

FG’s imposition of COVID-19 vaccination on workers constitutional – Lawyer

Correctional Service arrests 21 escapees from Jos prisons

Correctional Service arrests 21 escapees from Jos prisons

Buhari seeks passage of 2021 Finance Bill

Buhari seeks passage of 2021 Finance Bill

COVID-19: Nigeria records 167 new cases, zero death

COVID-19: Nigeria records 167 new cases, zero death

Dr Fauci assures Nigerians of COVID-19 Vaccine booster shots' efficacy

Dr Fauci assures Nigerians of COVID-19 Vaccine booster shots' efficacy

NANS gives UK mission 72 hours to remove Nigeria from travel ban list

NANS gives UK mission 72 hours to remove Nigeria from travel ban list

Troops prevent IPOB/ESN from attacking 2 Imo communities, defuses IEDs

Troops prevent IPOB/ESN from attacking 2 Imo communities, defuses IEDs

Nigeria’s rich cultures come alive in New York

Nigeria’s rich cultures come alive in New York

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)