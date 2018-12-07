Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Army troops repel Boko Haram attack in Bama

There was heavy gunshots that left residents awake on Friday, December 7.

  • Published:
Nigeria 3rd most-impacted by terrorism, death rate drops play

Nigerian soldiers have been battling a Boko Haram insurgency since 2009

(AFP)

There was jubilation in Bama town of Borno State after troops of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

According to a report by Daily Trust, residents were left fearing for their lives due to heavy shooting in the area early on Friday, December 7. The insurgents entered the ancient town through the abattoir axis to gain access.

Residents in the town narrated that panic had begun to develop upon hearing sounds of heavy gunshots but it ceased after an hour.

The attack came barely six hours after Boko Haram insurgents attacked Damboa local government area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, disclosed  in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday that troops killed one Boko Haram insurgent and arrested two others.

He added that the troops also recovered weapons after dislodging the insurgents from their hideout in the area.

