The Nigerian Army has announced the killing of scores of Boko Haram fighters by troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mallam Fatori, Borno State.

According to a statement signed by the sector's Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, troops killed and wounded several members of the terrorist group during a fire fight around 6am on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

He said, "The insurgents, who were lured from their hide out in Tumbun Gini to a place very close to the defensive location of own troops, came with 10 gun trucks and motocycles .

"During the fire fight, the insurgents were overpowered and several of them neutralised. Some who tried to escape with 3 gun trucks to the Tumbus were given hot pursuit and many more killed by the Nigeria Air Force."

Arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists include an anti-aircraft gun, AK-47 rifles, rocket propelled grenade tubes, bombs and chargers.

"Other items recovered included various some quantities of 12.7 millimetre ammunitions, 7.62 millimetre ammunitions, magazines, links and Bandolier jackets," Colonel Idimah revealed.

He also disclosed that the encounter was the second in five days as the terrorists also suffered heavy casualties from Sector 3 troops at the same location on Saturday, February 2.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.