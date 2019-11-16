The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Iliyasu said that the terrorists attempted to launch an attack on the location of the troops of 64 and 98 Task Force Battalions and elements of the Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion on Friday.

He said that the terrorists who were in a revenge mission had on Wednesday been humiliated by the troops in their attempt to infiltrate the troops’ location by launching an unsuccessful attack.

“Within less than 24 hours of their devastating defeat however, the outgunned criminal insurgents launched another desperate attack on the highly spirited troops of Mallam Fatori in the wee hours of Friday.

“In a swift and highly coordinated response, the gallant and relentless troops at the location once again handed them another crushing defeat.

“At the end of this particular encounter, one Boko Haram Gun Truck was completely burnt along with 3 of the criminal insurgents that were trapped in it.

“Apparently, the vehicle was gutted by fire as a result of the high volume of fire delivered by the troops,” he said.

Iliyasu further disclosed that two of the insurgents were neutralised during the ensuing gun battle with the troops, adding that a number of equipment were recovered.

“These include one Anti-Aircraft Gun, one Anti-Aircraft Gun barrel, eight AK47 Riffles and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube, three AK 47 magazines, one bandolier, two rounds of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition and one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb.

“Subsequently, the Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE went on the trail of the routed remnants of the insurgents to ensure their total obliteration.

“Regrettably, two gallant soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during this encounter. Both of them have already been stabilized and are already responding positively to treatment at a military hospital,” he said.

According to him, the The Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, has commended the troops on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai.

“He further enjoined them to continue to mount pressure on the insurgents until they are forced to total submission,” he said.