Nigerian Army to strengthen ties with Turkey in fight against terrorism

The commitment was disclosed on Thursday when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Turkish Ambassador, Bayraktar said that both Nigeria and Turkey were confronted with challenges of insecurity, especially international terrorism, adding that the two countries had a lot to share.

He said that the collaboration of both countries would undoubtedly curtail the activities of terrorists in their respective countries.

He said Turkey was set to partner with Nigeria in the areas of defence technology and economy, to tackle terrorism and insurgency.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja, appreciated the existing cordial relations between the Nigerian Army and the Turkish Defence Industries and other establishments, especially in the acquisition of defence equipment and evacuation of personnel on medical treatment in Turkiye.

Lagbaja said that the Nigerian army had recently received some combat enablers to enhance its ongoing operations.