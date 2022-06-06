Nigerian Army to re-engage retired personnel for operations

Yahaya disclosed this at the weekend, at a dinner organised for recently retired senior army officers at the Maimalari Cantonment of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The COAS was represented by the Theatre Commander, Operation Hardin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa.

He said the army was still open to their invaluable contributions towards achieving its constitutional mandate, even as he pledged commitment to the welfare of all retired army personnel, but within the constitutional mandate of his powers.

“I would like to use this opportunity to inform you of ongoing efforts to engage the services of retired qualified personnel, in order to continue to benefit from their wealth of priceless experience gathered over the years. Without doubt, these experiences and expertise will be relevant in enhancing the efficiency of the army in our numerous operations”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government will continue to stand against evil.

Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, made this known in a statement on Sunday, June 05, 2022, as he condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The incident which led to loss of lives, happened in the church, which is less than 200 meters away from the Palace of Olowo of Owo.