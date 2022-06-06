RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army to re-engage retired personnel for operations

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He said the army was still open to their invaluable contributions

Men of the Nigerian army are set to begin operation Crocodile Smile amid #ENDSARS protests by Nigerian youths. (Daily Express)
Men of the Nigerian army are set to begin operation Crocodile Smile amid #ENDSARS protests by Nigerian youths. (Daily Express)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has revealed plans by the Army to re-engage its retired personnel in some of its operations and activities.

Recommended articles

Yahaya disclosed this at the weekend, at a dinner organised for recently retired senior army officers at the Maimalari Cantonment of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The COAS was represented by the Theatre Commander, Operation Hardin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa.

He said the army was still open to their invaluable contributions towards achieving its constitutional mandate, even as he pledged commitment to the welfare of all retired army personnel, but within the constitutional mandate of his powers.

“I would like to use this opportunity to inform you of ongoing efforts to engage the services of retired qualified personnel, in order to continue to benefit from their wealth of priceless experience gathered over the years. Without doubt, these experiences and expertise will be relevant in enhancing the efficiency of the army in our numerous operations”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government will continue to stand against evil.

Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, made this known in a statement on Sunday, June 05, 2022, as he condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The incident which led to loss of lives, happened in the church, which is less than 200 meters away from the Palace of Olowo of Owo.

President Muhammadu Buhari while reacting to the incident, had earlier noted that the country will not surrender to wicked people.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army to re-engage retired personnel for operations

Nigerian Army to re-engage retired personnel for operations

Osinbajo not involved in accident- FRSC

Osinbajo not involved in accident- FRSC

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu visits Owo, donates N75m to victims, Catholic Church

Tinubu visits Owo, donates N75m to victims, Catholic Church

MKO Abiola's first son wins PRP presidential ticket

MKO Abiola's first son wins PRP presidential ticket

APC primary: I’ve not stepped down for anybody – VP Osinbajo

APC primary: I’ve not stepped down for anybody – VP Osinbajo

2 Unilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

2 Unilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

Fuel scarcity in Abuja, other areas caused by inadequate supply – IPMAN

Fuel scarcity in Abuja, other areas caused by inadequate supply – IPMAN

Gov. Obaseki condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

Gov. Obaseki condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]