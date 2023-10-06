Nigerian Army to conduct 3 training exercises nationwide

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who briefed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the training exercises would hold in the South East, North Central, South-South and South West zones.

Nwachukwu said exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in the South east, ENDURING PEACE III in North Central and STILL WATERS III in the South-south and South-west, would be formally inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He added that the exercises would eventually dovetail into real time operations. Nwachukwu explained that the exercises were designed to improve professional competence of troops in tackling the security challenges peculiar to each of the zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in the South East was aimed at tackling armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, communal clashes and sundry crimes, which were more pronounced in the build up to the yuletide, as many citizens return home.

The Army spokesman said focus would be on intelligence gathering and effective proactive response to criminalities.

“With the exercise, we aim to improve the security in the South-east and ensure safety of the populace during the period,” he added.

Nwachukwu said Exercise ENDURING PEACE III would focus on addressing farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, ethno-religious conflicts and terrorism in the North Central.

He added that the exercise would equip troops with the necessary skills to combat banditry, including hostage rescue operations, intelligence-driven raids and effective coordination with sister services and agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Exercise STILL WATERS III taking place in the South-South and South-West would target the menace of cultism, robbery and kidnapping.

“It will also strive to address the challenges of pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage. The exercise will also focus on securing critical infrastructures.

“During the exercises, troops will be trained on advance surveillance techniques, rapid response tactics and the use of technology to effectively counter pipeline vandalism.

“By conducting this exercise, we aim to curb economic sabotage, protect national assets and ensure a stable environment for economic growth,” he stated.

Nwachukwu said that the Nigerian army recognised the importance of collaboration and synergy with security agencies in confronting the country’s security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this respect, the army spokesman said they have been working closely with other services and agencies to ensure well coordinated and effective responses to security threats. He added that they would continue to have joint training exercises and share intelligence.