ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army to conduct 3 training exercises nationwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director explained that the exercises were designed to improve professional competence of troops in tackling the security challenges peculiar to each of the zones.

Nigerian army (NAN)
Nigerian army (NAN)

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who briefed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the training exercises would hold in the South East, North Central, South-South and South West zones.

Nwachukwu said exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in the South east, ENDURING PEACE III in North Central and STILL WATERS III in the South-south and South-west, would be formally inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He added that the exercises would eventually dovetail into real time operations. Nwachukwu explained that the exercises were designed to improve professional competence of troops in tackling the security challenges peculiar to each of the zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in the South East was aimed at tackling armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, communal clashes and sundry crimes, which were more pronounced in the build up to the yuletide, as many citizens return home.

The Army spokesman said focus would be on intelligence gathering and effective proactive response to criminalities.

“With the exercise, we aim to improve the security in the South-east and ensure safety of the populace during the period,” he added.

Nwachukwu said Exercise ENDURING PEACE III would focus on addressing farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, ethno-religious conflicts and terrorism in the North Central.

He added that the exercise would equip troops with the necessary skills to combat banditry, including hostage rescue operations, intelligence-driven raids and effective coordination with sister services and agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Exercise STILL WATERS III taking place in the South-South and South-West would target the menace of cultism, robbery and kidnapping.

“It will also strive to address the challenges of pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage. The exercise will also focus on securing critical infrastructures.

“During the exercises, troops will be trained on advance surveillance techniques, rapid response tactics and the use of technology to effectively counter pipeline vandalism.

“By conducting this exercise, we aim to curb economic sabotage, protect national assets and ensure a stable environment for economic growth,” he stated.

Nwachukwu said that the Nigerian army recognised the importance of collaboration and synergy with security agencies in confronting the country’s security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this respect, the army spokesman said they have been working closely with other services and agencies to ensure well coordinated and effective responses to security threats. He added that they would continue to have joint training exercises and share intelligence.

According to him, the upcoming training exercises will enhance the capabilities of troops, improve synergy with sister services and agencies and the safety and security of the populace.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is committed to national unity, cohesion - Bello Matawalle

Tinubu is committed to national unity, cohesion - Bello Matawalle

Meet the 21st century Nobel Laureates of literature

Meet the 21st century Nobel Laureates of literature

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Gov Alex Otti

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Gov Alex Otti

FG hands over 40 houses to IDPs, sympathises with Zamfara Govt

FG hands over 40 houses to IDPs, sympathises with Zamfara Govt

Nigerian Army to conduct 3 training exercises nationwide

Nigerian Army to conduct 3 training exercises nationwide

Kebbi Govt shares ₦5.7bn palliative to 550,000 families

Kebbi Govt shares ₦5.7bn palliative to 550,000 families

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG