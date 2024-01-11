ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander charged officers and men of the brigade to redouble their efforts in response to security threats in the state.

Maj.-Gen. Frank Etim, Brigade Commander of the formation, made the declaration on Thursday at the Combined 6 Brigade and 114 Battalion (Rear) West African Social Activities (WASA) 2023 held in Jalingo.

Etim said that the brigade would ensure provision of adequate security to the people of state. He commended the indigenes for their cooperation and support, especially providing timely information on the movement of bandits and other criminals in the state.

The brigade commander also thanked the state government for the support in ensuring effective response to security threats in the state. He charged officers and men of the brigade to redouble their efforts in response to security threats in the state.

He said that WASA was part of the appreciation for the success recorded in the previous year, justifying why Lt.- Gen. Taofeek Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), graciously approved the programme for the brigade.

Etim, while appreciating the COAS for his steadfastness in ensuring that Nigerian Army carried out its responsibilities satisfactory, thanked Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, GOC of the 3 Armoured Division, Jos, for ensuring that the brigade achieved the task of providing timely and adequate security for the citizens in the state.

In his remark, Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba commended the brigade for steming the tide of insecurity in the state. Kefas, represented by Alhaji Aminu Alkali, Deputy Governor of the state, said that the peace enjoyed in the state was part of the efforts made by the Nigeria Army.

He pointed out that the peaceful coexistence by diverse ethnic groups in the state was the result of the safe and secured environment.

While urging the army to redouble its efforts in responding to insecurity challenges in the state, the governor assured that the government had taken tremendous measures in boosting security operations in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cultural dances by diverse ethnic groups were displayed at the occasion. NAN also reports that while the 6 Brigade Garrison won a trophy for the ‘thug of war’ intra army competition, Man O’ War on the other hand won a trophy for paramilitary ‘thug of war’ competition.

