Nigerian Army redeploys GOCs, top officers in major shake-up

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja, those affected in the exercise include General Officers Commanding and other senior officers.

Nwachukwu disclosed that Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umelo had been redeployed from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and appointed the Director General, Defence Research and Development Bureau.

He also disclosed that Maj.-Gen. V Ebhaleme was appointed Director, Support Services in Defence Space Administration while Maj.-Gen. GB Audu moves to Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow.

Others, according to him, include the erstwhile Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa, who had been appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army) in the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. MT Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans moves to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate.

"Maj.-Gen. AE Attu moves from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations while Maj.-Gen. UT Musa moves to Headquarters 81 Division as General Officer Commanding.

"Maj.-Gen. CU Onwunle had been appointed Director of Communications DHQ; Maj.-Gen. OO Oluyede moves to Headquarters 6 Division as General Officer Commanding and Maj.-Gen. LT Omoniyi moves to Army Headquarters Department of Operations as Director Campaign Planning," he said.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that Maj.-Gen. OJ Akpor had been redeployed from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters as Director Defence Information, while Maj.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo moves from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters as Director Campaign Planning.

He also said that while Maj.-Gen. LA Fejokwu had been appointed Director Standard and Evaluation DHQ, Maj.-Gen. JAL Jimoh was redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Chief of Training.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. HT Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration and Maj.-Gen. JO Ochai moves to Nigerian Army Armour School as Commandant.

He added that Maj.-Gen. SG Mohammed was redeployed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans amongst others.

"Other senior officers affected in the reorganisation include; Brig.-Gen. AS Maikano who moves from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division and as Commander Division Finance and Accounts.

"Brig.-Gen. LA Lebo has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration), while Brig.-Gen. MO Ihanuwaze was appointed Director of Budget and Accounts (AHQ) and Brig.-Gen. Ojogbane Adegbe was appointed Director Psychological Operations, AHQ Department of Civil-Military Affairs," Nwachukwu added.

Army spokesperson disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had charged all the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty.