Nigerian Army recovers corpse of missing Major-General Alkali in Jos

Nigerian Army recovers corpse of missing Major-General Alkali

The remains of the retired senior officer has been discovered in Guchwet in Shen of Jos South LGA of the state.

The Nigerian Army has found the corpse of the retired Major General Idris Alkali who was allegedly killed by youths in Dura-Du District, Jos South local government area of Plateau State in September.

The immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, was declared missing on the September 3, 2018, after he disappeared while travelling alone in his car from Abuja to Bauchi State enroute Jos.

The Army had set up a joint task force to commence a search and rescue operation for the officer and his black Toyota Corolla car was recovered from a pond in Dura-Du District on September 29.

During a media briefing of the operation on Friday, October 26, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major-General Benson Akinroluyo, disclosed that the senior officer had been killed when he was stopped on his way. However, his corpse could not be found after it was reportedly moved by some suspects that the authorities promptly declared wanted.

Body parts of the retired senior officer were discovered in an abandoned well in Guchwet village of Shen district in Jos South LGA of the state on Wednesday, October 31.

While no medical test has been conducted to confirm the identity of the corpse, the Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Brigadier-General Umar Ibrahim, disclosed that some of the suspects who participated in Alkali's murder led the Army to the location of the body.

How Alkali was killed

Major-General Akinroluyo revealed last week that Alkali had been travelling through Dura-Du District on the same day residents were staging a protest over the killing of 11 people in Lafande Community by unknown gunmen.

He said the crowd, made up of angry youths, assaulted and killed Alkali despite identifying himself as a retired officer of the Army who was merely passing through.

Akinroluyo said Alkali's belongings such as clothings, cash, phones and laptop were shared by those who killed him, and his corpse buried in a shallow grave, while his car was also disposed into the pond.

The shallow grave was identified by four different sources as well as sniffer dogs used by the Army during its investigation.

Akinroluyo said residents who witnessed or heard about the incident were arrested and interrogated during the course of the Army's investigation.

He said the discovery of Alkali's car from the pond had triggered the perpetrators of the crime to hold a meeting and set up a team to move his body from the shallow grave to avoid trouble for the community.

He disclosed that the Army has evidence that proves that those invloved in the killing of the retired officer are being supported and backed by community leaders within the Dura-Du District.

