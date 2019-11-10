The new promotion was announced in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, on Sunday in Abuja.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General, according to Musa are: Brigadiers-General. S Idris, Defence Headquarters, D.C Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi, and B.O Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.

Others are: G.S Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters, I.M Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, A.L Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt and L.A Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu.

Also on the list are: A.B Ibrahim, Department of Training and Operations, P.B Fakroga Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps, C.K Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, and H.I Bature, Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.

The other new Brigadiers- General are: A.L Dusu, Defence Headquarters, M.A Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia, J.A Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja, A.E Attu, National Defence College, Abuja, B.A Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos, S.S Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna and M.S Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embasy Riyadh.

They also include GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, T.A Lagbaja, Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo, L.A Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration, P.E Eromosele, National Defence College, A.M Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri.

Musa further disclosed that Brigadier Generals G.O Adesina, Department of Policy and Plans, M.M Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria, A.A Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff and K.I Muktar, Department of Administration ‘Army’, were also promoted.

He added that O.O Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, – was posthumously promoted while E.A Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser, K.O Aligbe Defence Headquarters, U.A Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja were on the list of the newly promoted major generals.

According to him, O.C Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia, F.O Omoigui, Department of Training and Operations (Army) and O.A Akinyemi, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos were also promoted.

“Those promoted to Brigadier Generals are Colonels B.Y.D Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja, A.Y Bwala 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha, A.A Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency, NJ Edet Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos, E.C Obi-Osang and Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi.

“They also include A.O Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support, S Nicodemus, Headquarters 6 Division Portharcourt, W.B Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina, I.O Olatunji, Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto, and S.T Audu, Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola.

“Others are, U.T Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, M.D Abumawashi, Headquarters Op LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri, L.G Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna, A.O.D Okoro, Department Administration (Army), A.S.M Wase, Department of Training and Operations (Army) and A.L Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation.

“They also include, S. Nuhu, Department of Training and Operations (Army), E.O Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN, J.R Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna and S.J.A Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

“Also elevated to Brigadier Generals are N.B Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency, K.O Ukandu Army Headquarters Department of Administration, A.G Laka Army War College, Abuja, E.I. Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena, M.E Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna and E.I Okoro, Nigerian Army War College.

“M.B Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik, K.E Chigbu Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations, S.O Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support and I Otu Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri are also on the list,” he said.

Others according to Musa are S.O Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport, S.D Makolo Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation, V.D Beryo, Headquarters Ordnance Corps, M.O Erebulu, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan and A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear.

“They also include C.A Ataki Department of Policy and Plans (Army), F.O Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN, C.C Ogbu, Institute of Army Education, A.E Owiriwa, 82 Division Ordnance Services, R.O.O Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos and T.I Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

“Among those promoted to the rank of brigadier general, G.C Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport and M Galadima, Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos and M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu,” he added.

Musa disclosed that the Acting Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu, had also been promoted to the rank of Brigadier general.

“Other are I Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration and A.A.W Hassan, Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai congratulates the beneficiaries and charged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities,” he said.