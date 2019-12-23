While inaugurating the cantonment on Monday, Magashi said that provision of befitting accommodation for personnel of Nigerian armed forces was in line with the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to improve welfare of personnel.

He said that the government was committed to supporting the Nigerian army to provide more accommodation within the barracks, adding that provision had been made in the 2020 budget.

“I am very optimistic that the 150 flats commissioned today will reduce the burden of accommodation you have been facing as well as enable personnel to focus on enhanced operational efficiency.

“The conceptualisation of Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri is in line with the next level agenda of the present administration by enhancing welfare packages of personnel through the provision of adequate office and residential accommodations for the armed forces.

“More so, it is with the knowledge that the government is ever ready to provide the tools that the troops require to fulfill their mission as a great factor in winning battle.

“In addition, the morale component of fighting power is boosted by improving troops’ welfare.

“The completion of the 150 flats accommodation for officers and soldiers of Nigerian army shows the relentless effort of the government to improving the welfare of troops and by extension, the morale component of the fighting force of Nigerian army,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the project commenced in 2017 to address the challenge of acute shortage of accommodation for the personnel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buratai said that the new blocks of accommodation in the barracks had addressed the housing needs of 150 families of officers and soldiers.

He disclosed that basic amenities like access roads, power and water supplies had been provided within the facilities, pledging that the army authorities would continue to ensure that its personnel are properly accommodated nationwide.

Buratai however solicited for the continuous support of the Ministry of Defence to provided more accommodation for army personnel across the country.

He also urged the personnel to reciprocate the gesture by offering effective service by implementing his strategic direction for the year 2020.

“To address the office and accommodation challenges in Abuja, I tasked the Headquarters of Nigerian Army Engineers and the Nigerian Army Special Project coordinator to commence the construction of infrastructures in the cantonment.

“This was based on my conviction that there is a nexus between efficiency and environment from where men live and work.

“In that vain, to have a professionally and responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles, requires having a befitting office and residential accommodation,“ he said.

The Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. J.I Onuigbo, said that army headquarters had successfully relocated some key units and formations to the cantonment since its ground breaking in 2017.

Onuigbo also disclosed that the Nigerian Army Women Corps, Nigerian Army Aviation, Cyber Warfare Command, Nigerian Army Ranch among others had been relocated to the cantonment.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff for his commitment to the welfare of officers and soldiers by providing befitting accommodation for them.