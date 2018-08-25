Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Army hold training week to enhance operations

In Benin Nigerian Army hold training week to enhance operations

  Published:
Nigerian soldiers play

Nigerian soldiers

(Daily Post)

The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Benin is set to host the 2018 Nigerian Army Combat Support Training Week as part of efforts to improve its operations.

Captain Ilaya Dauda, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations said this in a statement issued in Benin on Saturday.

Dauda said that the training would hold from August 27 to August 30.

According to him, the theme of the training week is “Enhancing Combat Service Support Capability through Public Private Partnership to Meet Nigerian Army Contemporary Challenges’’.

He noted that the training which was designed to enhance leadership skills, would also feature exhibitions by vendors, display of equipment by logistic Corps as well as the conduct of free medical outreach.

“The medical outreach will involve free medical checkup, eye screening, dental checkup and distribution of free drugs,’’ he said.

Dauda said that the free medical checkup would take place on August 28 at the Local Government Authority Primary School in Egbaen Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo.

He advised members of the public not to panic on seeing security personnel and military convoys within the area during the period of the training.

According to Dauda, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai and Gov. Godwin Obaseki are expected to grace the occasion. 

