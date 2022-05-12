RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army disowns portal announcing 83 RRI successful candidates

The Nigerian Army has disowned a portal, purportedly, announcing the list of successful candidates for the 83 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI), describing it as fake.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, warned the public to be wary of online scammers.

Nwachukwu said the said publication was fraudulent and the handiwork of online scammers, who were hell-bent on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to note that the portal for 83 RRI was opened on March 7 and is still ongoing.

“It will be closed officially on Friday, May 13.

“Therefore, the publication currently being circulated in online and social media is fake and should be disregarded in its entirety,” he said.

