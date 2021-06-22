Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect

Nwachukwu said that the video footage was capable of deceiving unsuspecting members of the public into believing that the men in the footage are members of the NA, engaged in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East.

He said that it was a deliberate effort to promote a culture of violence in the society by creating an erroneous impression that it is a legitimate action by troops.

According to him, it is crucial to refute and properly inform the public on the said footage.

He said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the said footage had been on the social media for quite a long time, adding that it was not originated by troops of the Nigerian army.

Nwachukwu explained that the troops deployed in the North East use only Nigerian Desert Camouflage, while troops deployed for other operations around the country used the Nigerian Woodland Camouflage.

He said that the military fatigue worn by the criminals was a far variation from the uniforms adorned by the troops of Nigeria army in the various theatres of operation.

“The NA, therefore, wishes to clearly inform the general public that the video being circulated does not have any connection with its operations.

“Those in the footage are not troops of the NA and do not represent any operation of the NA. The video is circulated by mischievous elements aiming to tarnish the good image and reputation of the NA, to create mistrust in the minds of the public.

“It must be reiterated that as a responsible organisation, the NA conducts its operational activities in line with extant rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights.

“The NA, therefore, wishes to distance itself from the outrageous video,” he said.