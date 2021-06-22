RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army (NA) has dismissed a video footage making the rounds in the social media, showing some persons in military fatigue torturing and mutilating an individual.

Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect. [NNN]
Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect. [NNN] Pulse Nigeria

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Monday, said the video was aimed at creating erroneous impression that such was a legitimate action by troops.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu said that the video footage was capable of deceiving unsuspecting members of the public into believing that the men in the footage are members of the NA, engaged in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East.

He said that it was a deliberate effort to promote a culture of violence in the society by creating an erroneous impression that it is a legitimate action by troops.

According to him, it is crucial to refute and properly inform the public on the said footage.

He said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the said footage had been on the social media for quite a long time, adding that it was not originated by troops of the Nigerian army.

Nwachukwu explained that the troops deployed in the North East use only Nigerian Desert Camouflage, while troops deployed for other operations around the country used the Nigerian Woodland Camouflage.

He said that the military fatigue worn by the criminals was a far variation from the uniforms adorned by the troops of Nigeria army in the various theatres of operation.

“The NA, therefore, wishes to clearly inform the general public that the video being circulated does not have any connection with its operations.

“Those in the footage are not troops of the NA and do not represent any operation of the NA. The video is circulated by mischievous elements aiming to tarnish the good image and reputation of the NA, to create mistrust in the minds of the public.

“It must be reiterated that as a responsible organisation, the NA conducts its operational activities in line with extant rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights.

“The NA, therefore, wishes to distance itself from the outrageous video,” he said.

Army spokesperson reassured the public that the Nigerian army would continue to discharge its roles of securing the territorial integrity of the nation and aid to civil authority professionally in consonance with extant laws and international best practice.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect

Buhari sets up committee to discuss with Twitter on ban

Abia traditional ruler begs Gov Ikpeazu to save his community from hoodlums

A fuel tanker just exploded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

JAMB delists additional 6 CBT centres

Lagos loses another council chairman

The roof of Nigeria's National Assembly is leaking

NDLEA arrests doctor, ex-soldier for dealing in drugged cookies, cocaine

Troops arrest fleeing Niger bandit with military kits en route to Oyo