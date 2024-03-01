ADVERTISEMENT
A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwachukwu added that the training of potential recruits and officer cadets is fully funded and borne by the Nigerian Army.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)
Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

Nwachukwu said the claim was not only fraudulent but criminal and must be nipped in the bud before it festers.

According to him, it is common knowledge throughout the history of the Nigerian Army that the training of potential recruits and officer cadets is fully funded and borne by the Nigerian Army.

He said the attempt to fleece unsuspecting members of the public, whose wards successfully scaled through the meticulous and rigorous process was criminal.

According to him, this is viewed as criminal intent aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Nigerian army.

“Parents and guardians are therefore urged to jettison such spurious requests in whatever guise and to report anyone trying to fleece them.

“Already, efforts are on to track the source of these messages to bring them to book.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that training of potential recruits and officer cadets is fully funded and borne by the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the general public are urged to be wary of the antics of criminals to scam them,” he said.

