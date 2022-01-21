Nigerian Army denies allegation of killings in Igbo communities by troops

Nwachukwu said that InterSociety had an antecedent of making bogus and unsubstantiated claims, aimed at supporting the activities of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network(ESN).

According to him, the latest in their propaganda effort is the baseless report, where it alleged that in 14 months, troops razed not less than 100 Igbo Communities, attacked not less than 1000 dwelling houses belonging to unarmed civilians and destroyed property valued at not less than 40 Billion Naira.

He said the report also alleged that security operatives killed 1150 innocent and defenceless Ndigbos within the said period.

“This organisation’s latest report is an attempt to incite the public against the Nigerian army and has tacitly encouraged anarchy in the region through spurious allegations,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the Nigerian army would remain a cherished national institution that had fought at different fronts for the defence of the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria.

He warned that the army would not permit dissidents and their cohorts to undermine national security.

According to him, it is sacrosanct to reaffirm that the Nigerian army is a professional force that conducts its operations in line with global best practices.

“Nigerian army will not under any guise be involved in the suggestive extra judicial killings and such wanton abuse of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry, as alleged by InterSociety.

“More worrisome is the fact that organizations such as InterSociety turn their eyes the other way, when outlawed groups like IPOB/ESN forcefully deny law abiding citizens their inalienable rights to freedom of movement through their illegal sit-at-home order.

“These organisations and their likes are advised to re-channel their concerns to the crimes committed by these criminals, who abduct, torture, maim kill and cannibalize their traditional rulers, fellow Ndigbos and other innocent Nigerians under the guise of struggle for ’emancipation’.

“For emphasis, the Nigeria Army remains a professional force that adheres to extant rules of engagement and code of conduct for operations.