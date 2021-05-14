Nigerian Army demolishes unserviceable ammunition, explosives in Imo
The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Obinze, near Owerri, has begun the demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives.
Zubairu said the exercise would be conducted by the 82 Base Ammunition Depot, Enugu from May 14 to May 21.
He added that the exercise would take place between 7am and 5pm daily throughout the period.
“The people of Obinze and surrounding communities are advised to keep away from the range area during the period of the exercise.
“This is not a cause for alarm as the Nigerian Army remains committed to the safety of Nigerians,” Zubairu stated.
