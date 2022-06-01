RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army court martial 6 soldiers for alleged indiscipline in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than six soldiers of the Nigerian Army are currently facing a court martial for indiscipline and other related offences at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Presidency]
Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Presidency]

The soldiers, whose names were not mentioned, are between the ranks of corporal and lance corporal.

Recommended articles

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, made the disclosure while inaugurating the General Court Martial on Wednesday in Enugu.

The GOC said that court martial was meant to instill general discipline in the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja noted that it was also meant to punish erring personnel as well as act as a deterrent for others not to engage in any act of indiscipline.

According to him, it is an internal mechanism of the Nigerian Army used to put all its personnel in check.

“It leads the Nigerian Army to be a professional and a well-disciplined force. It also builds and upholds regimentation and all ethics of the force.

“The general court martial is recognised by the country’s law and constitution,” he said.

The GOC, however, said that the general court martial provides justice to all – both to the accused, the state (Nigerian Army) and the entire society.

He charged the panel of the court martial to ensure expeditious justice delivery “since justice delayed is justice denied”.

He also urged the panel not to sacrifice sound judgment and justice on the altar of expeditious or speedy justice delivery.

The eight-man panel for the General Court Martial is headed by Col. Dickson Igbokwe.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

5 Buhari’s associates and relatives who were defeated in APC primaries

5 Buhari’s associates and relatives who were defeated in APC primaries

Atiku receives Certificate of Return as PDP presidential candidate

Atiku receives Certificate of Return as PDP presidential candidate

22 killed, property worth N23bn destroyed by fire in 3 months – FFS

22 killed, property worth N23bn destroyed by fire in 3 months – FFS

Nigerian Army court martial 6 soldiers for alleged indiscipline in Enugu

Nigerian Army court martial 6 soldiers for alleged indiscipline in Enugu

Buhari arrives in Madrid on 3-day State Visit

Buhari arrives in Madrid on 3-day State Visit

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

2 Russian regional lawmakers expelled for criticizing Ukraine war

2 Russian regional lawmakers expelled for criticizing Ukraine war

Trending

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)

Soludo says 'unknown gunmen' behind South-East killings are Igbo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo.