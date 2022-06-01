Nigerian Army court martial 6 soldiers for alleged indiscipline in Enugu

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, made the disclosure while inaugurating the General Court Martial on Wednesday in Enugu.

The GOC said that court martial was meant to instill general discipline in the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja noted that it was also meant to punish erring personnel as well as act as a deterrent for others not to engage in any act of indiscipline.

According to him, it is an internal mechanism of the Nigerian Army used to put all its personnel in check.

“It leads the Nigerian Army to be a professional and a well-disciplined force. It also builds and upholds regimentation and all ethics of the force.

“The general court martial is recognised by the country’s law and constitution,” he said.

The GOC, however, said that the general court martial provides justice to all – both to the accused, the state (Nigerian Army) and the entire society.

He charged the panel of the court martial to ensure expeditious justice delivery “since justice delayed is justice denied”.

He also urged the panel not to sacrifice sound judgment and justice on the altar of expeditious or speedy justice delivery.