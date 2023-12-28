ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the incident, which occurred on Boxing Day led to boycott of the busy border road in protest by commercial drivers leaving many travellers stranded.

The incident occurred following a misunderstanding between the soldier and the truck driver at the checkpoint. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which occurred on Boxing Day, has led to total boycott of the busy border road in protest by commercial drivers leaving many travellers stranded.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday in a statement, Lt. Col. A.Y. Jingina, the 7 Division Public Relations Officer, said army had commenced investigation after receiving complaint from National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution of the incident.

“The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment to ensure that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced.

“It’s also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Division wishes to once again reassure the members of the general public that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State,” Jingina said.

Also reacting to the incident, Borno Government through the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said it was following up the matter to ensure justice was done.

“The Government is following up this matter, and will take all necessary measures to ensure that the matter is properly investigated and suspects are prosecuted. Anyone who is found guilty will face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Borno State Government urges the general public and, in particular, members of the Road Transport Workers Union, to maintain patience and decorum while the matter is handled according to the law,” Tar pleaded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

