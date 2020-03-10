The engagement which is ongoing at the Warrant Officers Academy in Jaji, Kaduna, was part of the measures toward curtailing security challenges in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, noted that the engagement with the Californian National Guards on Training Nigeria soldiers was due to the growing insecurity witnessed in the last two decades around the world.

Buratai, represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Stephen Olabanji, said that the transnational nature of the security threats necessitated multilateral and bilateral efforts in the forms of alliance and coalition between states and inter-governmental organisations.

According to him, the United States is spearheading the war on terror both within her territory and in faraway regions making her one of the most experienced countries in the handling of irregular warfare.

“This training engagement is timely and a great opportunity for the United States and Nigeria to share their vast operational experiences,” Buratai said.

He charged the participants of the training to derive maximum benefits and the Americans to give their best for the benefit of Nigeria’s peace and security.

In his speech, the Commandant, Warrant Officers Academy, Brig.-Gen Sale Kawugana, said that the reason for the engagement with the Americans was due to the vast nature of security threats faced in Nigeria.

“We need alliance and coalition with other countries in order to curtail the security challenges we are facing.

”The engagement with the Americans would help the soldiers to adjust and improve on approaches to our perception of issues and method of tackling the threats,” he said.

The team leader of the Californian National Guards, Sgt. First-Class Kelvin Brandy, said that soldiers were the backbone of the fight against terrorism and therefore had to be engaged in all sorts of military tactics and training.

“By teaching them, we are also learning from them, it will all translate into a better understanding of what is needed for a proper security.

“A lot of times, it’s just not understanding what we are fighting, once we learn, understand and share knowledge with one another we can adjust properly to each of those concerns throughout the country, not just in one area or region,” Brandy said.