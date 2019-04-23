According to NAN, it was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Capt. Mohammed Maidawa in Benin on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Maidawa according to NAN, said that the exercise will take hold at the Nigerian Army Cantonment shooting range Ekehuan Benin and is expected to last till May 3.

He also made it known that the exercise was in line with the Nigerian Army 2019 training directive aimed at building weapon handling capabilities of officers and soldiers of the formation.

He has urged residents of Ekehuan and it environs to keep off from the range general area and not to panic on hearing the sound of weapons throughout the period of the exercise.