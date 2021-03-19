According to the Unilorin Bulletin, Oniye is a Professor at the Department of Educational Guidance and Counselling, Faculty of Education, of the institution.

It stated that Oniye competed with other professors from Nigeria, South Africa and Namibia for the position of Dean.

“He was unanimously chosen by the Council of the University.

“The appointment has been described as a massive achievement for his family, University of Ilorin, Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria at large,” it stated.

The University of Kigali (UoK) is fully accredited and chartered University by the Government of Rwanda and it started operations in October 2013.