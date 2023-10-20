Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, passes away

The esteemed diplomat and Magajin Garin Zazzau breathed his last at a private hospital in Lagos while en route to Morocco, leaving the nation in mourning.

A statement issued by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau emirate council conveyed the sad news, stating that funeral arrangements would be disclosed at a later time.

The late Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli was not just a diplomat but also the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau.

Alhaji Bamalli's appointment as the Nigerian ambassador to Morocco came under the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who recognised his decades of meritorious service to the nation in the Nigerian Foreign Service.

What you should know

A letter dated October 7, signed by the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, conveyed the appointment and conveyed warm felicitations from the government. Despite his relatively recent appointment, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli had already made significant contributions to the diplomatic arena.

Before his ambassadorial role, Alhaji Bamalli served as a deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demonstrating his expertise and dedication to his work.

His sudden demise comes at a time when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a notice for the recall of Nigeria's ambassadors from 300 foreign missions worldwide, both career and non-career envoys. However, the return of these diplomats has been delayed due to logistical challenges, including the need for Authority to Incur Expenditures (AIEs) for their passages back to Nigeria.

