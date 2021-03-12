Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said that Aboki was elected at the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the assembly on Thursday.

Adinde said that the Nigerian candidate also emerged as executive secretary of the association.

“Aboki scored the highest number of total votes cast ahead of contestants from Liberia, Guinea, and Benin.

“He succeeds the outgoing ES, Elhadj Mamman Laminou of Niger Republic, who held sway at WATRA for two tenures.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, expressed optimism that the emergence of Nigeria as both chairman and executive secretary of the sub-regional assembly, will offer a new impetus for greater collaboration among member states,” he said.

He assured that Aboki’s agenda as the new executive secretary of WATRA will include harmonisation of technical standards, connectivity with societies across borders and ensuring sound regulatory framework for telecommunications service delivery in West Africa.