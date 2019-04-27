The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of successful candidates to be invited for its final selection interview for its 2019 recruitment.

NAF announced this in a statement issued by ME Ahmed on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Sadique Abubakar.

The statement advises candidates to report for the exercise scheduled to take place at the NAF base in Kawo, Kaduna state in batches.

For candidates in Batch A — Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, and Cross River states, the exercise will take place between June 9 and 15.

Candidates in Batch B — Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, and Kaduna states will have their interview between June 16 and 22.

Batch C candidates interview — Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, and Ogun states — will hold between June 23 and 29.

While the final batch Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara States, as well as the federal capital territory (FCT) — will hold from June 30 until July 6.

The Air Force asked the shortlisted candidates to report at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo in Kaduna state with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, two white vests, two blue PT shorts, a pair of canvas shoes, and four passport photographs.

To check the list, log on to www. airforce.mil.ng