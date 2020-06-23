The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Enenche said the operation occurred in the early hours of June 21, following a reported raid on a Fulani settlement adjacent to the NAF Base by some cattle rustlers/armed bandits.

He said a Rapid Response Force (RRF) team was immediately dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle.

Nigerian Air Force prevents bandits from carting away 40 cattle in Kaduna. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]

The team according to him, supported by NAF Special Forces deployed to Operation Badamamaki, in conjunction with the local vigilantes, quickly located the bandits and engaged them in a firefight.

“The encounter made the bandits to retreat in multiple directions abandoning 40 cattle in the process.

“While there were no casualties to any civilian or NAF personnel in the encounter, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

“He urges them to sustain their efforts to curb the activities of bandits and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country,” he said.