NAF postpones 2024 recruitment attitude test for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women to January 13

News Agency Of Nigeria

The official urged all applicants to note that all other details remained unchanged.

This contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja. Gabkwet urged all applicants to note that all other details remained unchanged.

“This is to inform applicants and the general public that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment zonal attitude test for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, earlier scheduled for January 6 will now be held on January 13.

“The NAF regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused applicants,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAF postpones 2024 recruitment attitude test for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women to January 13

