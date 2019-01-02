A helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed in Borno state.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola on Twitter.

According to the statement, the helicopter was providing air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak.

The statement reads: “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The incident, occurred about 7:45 pm today, 2 January 2019. Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty.

“As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force jets have destroyed the meeting venue of Boko Haram fighters near Baga in Borno state.