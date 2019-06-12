A helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter has reportedly crashed at the domestic airport in Katsina while trying to land on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

The helicopter according to Punch was returning from an anti-banditry mission in the North-West theatre when it crashed at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport around 3:30 pm.

Details of the crash are still sketchy but according to the Nigerian Air force, the was o life loss.

While conforming the crash in a release, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said that the the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had asked a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Daramola said, “A NAF helicopter has crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat mission in the North-West Theatre under Operation Hadaran Daji. Details of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport, are still scanty. However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground.

“The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident. The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Punch reports that the helicopter is one of about eight fighter aircraft deployed to the region to combat the bandits.