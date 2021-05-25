RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Air Force conducts safety audit after 3 aircrafts crash in 3 months

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has set up a committee to conduct a safety audit of all its operational and engineering units after last week's air crash that caused the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers.

NAF announced in a statement on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 that Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, set up the committee, to be chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, with serving and retired senior officers as members.

The committee's mandate is to analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units, and conduct safety evaluation of NAF units.

The committee is also charged with recommending measures to enhance safety of operations in the units.

"The Committee is also to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for views, observations and contributions on safety measures," the statement read.

The Committee is expected to submit its report on or before June 18.

The constitution of the committee was compelled by the loss of three aircrafts in the past three months, including the high profile crash that killed COAS Attahiru last week.

The 54-year-old and 10 others were on board the military aircraft that crashed in Kaduna State on Friday, May 21.

Seven personnel were also killed when a fighter jet crashed in Abuja on February 21 after reporting engine failure, and another one that went missing, with two personnel on board, on March 31 was presumed to have crashed.

