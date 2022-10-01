RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan and other several local and foreign dignitaries witnessed Nigeria’s colourful 62nd Independence Day Anniversary parades.

President Muhammadu Buhari at Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary celebration. {Twitter:@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari at Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary celebration. {Twitter:@BashirAhmaad]

It witnessed colorful parades and a display of a high sense of professionalism by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The event, which was also marked with all sorts of activities, including military drills and artistic performances, was witnessed by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others at the event included the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and cabinet ministers.

The service chiefs and other heads of security and intelligence agencies; members of the National Assembly; and members of the diplomatic corps were also at the parade ground.

Buhari, who arrived at the Eagle Square, inspected the guards on parade, before proceeding to the VIP box to observe the parade processions.

The major highlights of the celebration at the Eagle Square included parades and march past by the nation’s military forces, some paramilitary outfits, cadets of the Nigerian Military School (NMS) and members of NYSC, amongst others.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force did a couple of flying displays with some of the aircraft recently procured for the various anti-terrorism fight, as well as minutes of cultural displays by the cultural troupe.

The president later signed the anniversary register before departing the Eagle Square after the National Anthem and the march off of the parade.

NAN reports that the president had earlier addressed Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd independence anniversary.

Buhari said that he shared the pains Nigerians were going through while commending their resilience in the face of challenges.

Buhari had also commended Nigerians for giving him the opportunity to lead the country both in 2015 and 2019.

He added that he had delivered on most of the promises he made to the people in the last seven years.

Buhari also reiterated his appeal to the striking ASUU members to return to the classroom, while assuring them to deal with their contending issues within the limits of the scarce resources available.

According to him, the Federal Government will continue to mobilise resources both internationally and nationally towards funding education to ensure that citizens are well educated and skilled in various vocations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

