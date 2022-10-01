Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

It witnessed colorful parades and a display of a high sense of professionalism by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The event, which was also marked with all sorts of activities, including military drills and artistic performances, was witnessed by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others at the event included the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and cabinet ministers.

The service chiefs and other heads of security and intelligence agencies; members of the National Assembly; and members of the diplomatic corps were also at the parade ground.

Buhari, who arrived at the Eagle Square, inspected the guards on parade, before proceeding to the VIP box to observe the parade processions.

The major highlights of the celebration at the Eagle Square included parades and march past by the nation’s military forces, some paramilitary outfits, cadets of the Nigerian Military School (NMS) and members of NYSC, amongst others.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force did a couple of flying displays with some of the aircraft recently procured for the various anti-terrorism fight, as well as minutes of cultural displays by the cultural troupe.

The president later signed the anniversary register before departing the Eagle Square after the National Anthem and the march off of the parade.

NAN reports that the president had earlier addressed Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd independence anniversary.

Buhari said that he shared the pains Nigerians were going through while commending their resilience in the face of challenges.

Buhari had also commended Nigerians for giving him the opportunity to lead the country both in 2015 and 2019.

He added that he had delivered on most of the promises he made to the people in the last seven years.

Buhari also reiterated his appeal to the striking ASUU members to return to the classroom, while assuring them to deal with their contending issues within the limits of the scarce resources available.